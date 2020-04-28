Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $369,085,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

