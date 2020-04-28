Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $821,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after purchasing an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 414,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

EW traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $219.88. 1,163,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,244. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

