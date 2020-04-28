Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.88. 1,163,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,244. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

