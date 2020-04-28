Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $160,234,571. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

LLY stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $161.29. 3,204,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

