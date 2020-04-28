Ellington Financial Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 331.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04. The stock has a market cap of $432.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

