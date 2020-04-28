Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Emclaire Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.48% of Emclaire Financial worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

EMCF traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. Emclaire Financial has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

