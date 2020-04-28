Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Plans May 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a may 20 dividend on Monday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.03. 563,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.75. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of $663.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.1906129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.53.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

