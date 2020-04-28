ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

ESSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 28,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

ESSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

