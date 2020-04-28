Essentia (ESS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,821.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $227,022.60 and $1,821.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00052299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.04376360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011304 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

