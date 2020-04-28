ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.32, 235,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 71,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ExOne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Hartner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,996.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 68,988 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExOne by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 202,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExOne by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 202,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

