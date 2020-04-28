Extendicare Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

EXE stock opened at C$6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Extendicare has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

