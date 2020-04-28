FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million.

FB Financial stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

