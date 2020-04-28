FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.35.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.29. 2,395,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

