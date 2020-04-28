Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,582. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

