Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.54, approximately 125,553 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 339,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

