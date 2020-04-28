First Capital Realty Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.16. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$20.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.36.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$181.62 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

