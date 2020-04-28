First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 21,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,025. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). First Community had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $28,139,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.