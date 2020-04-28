First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Up 10.5%

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.27, 151,594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 181,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDEF. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,148,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.