First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 330.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 510.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 350,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,619. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.