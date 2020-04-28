Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Short Interest Update

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the March 31st total of 345,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 790,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 486,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $889.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock worth $694,354 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

