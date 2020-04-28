Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRAF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Kimberly Rzomp bought 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Franklin Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

