Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 217.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Fuel Tech worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

