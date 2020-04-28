Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading 11% Higher

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) traded up 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.01, 111,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 125,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.