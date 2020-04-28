G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Up 11%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.82, approximately 924,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,063,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $453.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.