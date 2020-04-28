GAP (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) were up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.79, approximately 9,582,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,779,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $63,059,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 1,150,380 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

