GAPS (GAP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.23 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00040427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $8.23 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00035563 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,797.42 or 1.00218852 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000662 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

