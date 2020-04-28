GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Up 13.6%

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.01, 1,791,154 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 975,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. Pareto Securities raised GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 122,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 203,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.