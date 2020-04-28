General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,836,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,085,744. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

