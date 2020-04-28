Genprex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical volume of 307 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Genprex worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNPX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 1,152,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,036. Genprex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.87.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.