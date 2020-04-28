Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 672,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,938. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

