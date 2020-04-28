Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) were up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.23, approximately 778,741 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 393,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

In related news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,394,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $45,969,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

