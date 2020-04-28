Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives $21.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 678,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,150. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 113.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

