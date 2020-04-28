Global Partners LP (GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 15th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.609 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -636.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.2%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 136,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.44. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.