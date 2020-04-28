GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Up 12.4%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.81, 253,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 253,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

