Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to “Buy”

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,733,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 418.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 732,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 322,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

