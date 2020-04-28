Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 8th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 76,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,890. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

