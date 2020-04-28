Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of ASX GCI remained flat at $A$1.70 ($1.20) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,677 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.94. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.