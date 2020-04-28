Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Up 8%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 6,516,207 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,532,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a current ratio of 28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

