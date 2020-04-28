Guggenheim Cuts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $75.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.59.

VF stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that VF will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in VF by 743.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of VF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 824,480 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in VF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

