Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus lowered Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 6,519,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,232. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.