Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading 10.5% Higher

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.73, 155,811 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 105,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,929 shares of company stock valued at $242,186 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

