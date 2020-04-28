HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNA. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 907,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,980. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock valued at $632,314 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 63.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 385,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CareDx by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

