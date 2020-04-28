HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cytokinetics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.65. 586,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.