Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 225,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

