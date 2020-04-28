HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading 11.1% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 10,518,284 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,010,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 546.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

