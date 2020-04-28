Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.68 for the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 625,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

