HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after acquiring an additional 113,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,962. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

