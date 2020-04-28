HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.69. 353,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

