HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 237.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after buying an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.08. 11,899,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

