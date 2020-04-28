HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 782,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,522,000 after purchasing an additional 427,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

